Lakers’ Kobe Bryant tribute features Boyz II Men, cello cover of “Hallelujah”: Watch

Boyz II Men sing at Kobe Bryant tribute

The Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant prior to Friday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. It marked the Lakers’ first home game at the Staples Center since Bryant’s tragic death on Sunday.

Usher kicked off the pre-game tribute by singing “Amazing Grace”. Cellist Ben Hong then played a rendition of “Hallelujah” as the musical accompaniment to a tribute video which was narrated by Bryant himself.



Following the video tribute, Boyz II Men took center court to sing the National Anthem. Current Lakers superstar LeBron James then concluded the ceremony by giving a brief speech in honor of Bryant.

“Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we’ve seen over the last three years,” James said during his speech.

Watch video of the tribute below.

Boyz II Men sings the national anthem during the Lakers’ pregame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/yvnwZhyd53 — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020