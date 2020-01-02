Lamb of God tease new album for 2020

Lamb of God will release a new album in 2020. The veteran metal act teased the forthcoming LP with a 30-second video showing brief snippets of frontman Randy Blythe and company in the studio.

The Virginia metallers’ last proper studio album, VII: Sturm und Drang, was released in 2015. It marked the first LP for the band since Blythe was acquitted on manslaughter charges in a case involving a fan’s death as the result of a stage incident in the Czech Republic. Much of the album was inspired by the vocalist’s stay in a Czech prison.



In 2018, Lamb of God released the covers album Legion: XX under their original band name, Burn the Priest. The collection featured newly recorded renditions of songs by Ministry, Bad Brains, Melvins, and more.

The forthcoming album will mark the band’s first without founding drummer Chris Adler, who parted ways with the group this past summer. Adler had been absent from touring for nearly a year due to injuries sustained in a motorbike accident, but would later cite creative differences as the reason for the split. Former Prong stickman Art Cruz, who had been filling in for Adler on tour, was named as the band’s permanent drummer.

We caught up with Lamb of God guitarist Willie Adler and bassist John Campbell for a video interview back in the spring at Sonic Temple festival in Ohio. Willie told us at the time, “[A new album is] definitely priority No. 1, in between all these tours we’ve got lined up … and I feel really good where we’re at with it.” Watch that interview above, and check out the new album teaser below.