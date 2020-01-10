Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million to Australia wildfire relief

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged a $3 million donation to assist in ongoing wildfire relief efforts in Australia. Earth Alliance, the actor’s environmental organization launched last year to fight climate change and biodiversity loss, shared a statement on Thursday saying they would donate the money in order to help with the “international response to the catastrophic bushfires” of Australia.

DiCaprio co-chairs Earth Alliance alongside businesswoman Laurene Powell Jobs and investor Brian Sheth. Their $3 million donation will go towards local Australian partner organizations like Aussie Ark, Bush Heritage, and Wires Wildlife Rescue.



(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2020)

Australia’s wildfires continue to rage on since the New South Wales Government declared a state of emergency in December. As of today, over 1.5 million acres have been engulfed, 1.25 billion animals have been killed, and new evacuations have been ordered, reports NPR. For scale, a pair of massive bushfires in the country’s southeast region have merged into a “megafire” over 2,300 square miles — more than three times the size of any known fire in California.

DiCaprio is the latest celebrity to donate money in hopes of helping Australia’s relief effort. Pink pledged $500,000 to Australian fire services; Metallica donated $750,000 to firefighting and emergency services agencies; and Chris Hemsworth and Elton John each offered a casual $1 million.

In other news, DiCaprio recently came to the rescue of a man who fell off a cruise ship in the Caribbean. Previously, he donated $5 million to help preserve the Amazon rainforest and combat wildfires.