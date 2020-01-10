Life of Agony and Misfits’ Doyle to co-headline 2020 US tour

Life of Agony onstage with Doyle, photo by Orlin Nikolov

After touring Europe together last year, Life of Agony and Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein are teaming up again for the “Beast Coast Monsters Tour 2020” in the United States this spring.

The U.S. trek of the East Coast and Midwest starts March 13th at The Foundry in Philadelphia and runs through April 5th, ending with a hometown show for Life of Agony at Warsaw in Brooklyn, New York. Following the U.S. run, the two bands will join forces again for three May shows in Australia.



The pairing is a callback to the mid-’90s when Life of Agony toured the States with the Misfits.

“It was one of the most fun tours I’ve ever done,” Doyle said in a press release. “I still work out to [the Life of Agony song] ‘Other Side of the River’.”

Added Life of Agony bassist Alan Roberts: “We all grew up on Misfits records and have been huge fans since we were kids, so getting to know Doyle and the guys on a personal level has been really amazing. We had such a blast together last winter in Europe, that we decided to keep the party going in the States and in Australia this year.”

(Read: Top 30 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2019)

Both parties are coming off successful 2019 campaigns. Doyle and the Misfits played a handful of memorable shows on their high-profile reunion tour, and Life of Agony released the excellent studio album The Sound of Scars, which ranked highly on our list of the year’s best metal albums.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets are available via respective venues and will also be available here.

Life of Agony and Doyle 2020 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

03/15 – Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

03/17 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

03/18 – Miami, FL @ Churchills

03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

03/21 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

03/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

03/24 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Concert Hall

03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

03/27 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

03/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache/Intersection

03/29 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

03/31 – Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester

04/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse

04/03 – Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon

04/04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

04/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/20 – Sydney, AU @ Crowbar

05/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Crowbar

05/23 – Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Social Club