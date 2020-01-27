Lil Nas X and Nas team up for “Rodeo” remix: Stream

Lil Nas X and Nas performing at 2020 Grammy Awards

On the heels of their team-up at the Grammys, Lil Nas X and Nas have released the studio version of their “Rodeo” remix. Take a listen below.

“It feels amazing to have a track with Nas, and for Nas to even acknowledge me,” Lil Nas X said in a promo video for the track.



“I just saw him break barriers with country and hip-hop, and I think that this is a historic event,” added big Nas. “So many years apart, and we do the same thing, you know? It’s just a different style.”

“Rodeo” originally appeared on Lil Nas X’s debut EP, 7, with a guest spot from Cardi B. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper does not appear on the Nas-featuring remix.

At last night Grammys, Lil Nas X’s breakout smash, “Old Town Road”, won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video. Additionally, he and Nas teamed up with BTS, Billy Rae Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, and Diplo for an absolutely performance of “Old Town Road” and “Rodeo”.