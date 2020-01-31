Lil Wayne unveils new album Funeral: Stream

Lil Wayne, photo by Ben Kaye

Last week Lil Wayne announced the fast-approaching release of his newest album Funeral. Today, the rapper has shared the 24-track effort in full. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

His latest album serves as a follow-up to 2018’s The Carter V. The guest-heavy LP features an array of big names such as Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, 2 Chainz, and Takeoff. There’s also a posthumous collaboration with XXXTentacion.



Weezy’s been hinting at the album since at least last summer when he told Wild Wayne of Q93 he was done with it and just waiting for Young Money Entertainment president Mack Maine to “rack up a couple of songs and name them.” He went on, “That’s how it go round here. I work every day. It just take them to come in and say, ‘Let me get these 20 songs, can I have these and name them,’ and we go from there.”

In support of the release, Wayne will be playing a few shows in spring, including a set at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival. Check out dates and tickets here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Funeral Artwork:

Funeral Tracklist:

01. Funeral

02. Mahogany

03. Mama Mia

04. I Do It (feat. Big Sean & Lil Baby)

05. Dreams

06. Stop Playin With Me

07. Clap For Em

08. Bing James (feat. Jay Rock)

09. Not Me Lyrics

10. Trust Nobody (feat. Adam Levine)

11. Know You Know (feat. 2 Chainz)

12. Wild Dogs

13. Harden

14. I Don’t Sleep (feat. Takeoff)

15. Sights And Silencers

16. Ball Hard

17. Bastard (Satan’s Kid)

18. Get Outta My Head (feat. XXXTentacion)

19. Piano Trap

20. Line Em Up

21. Darkside

22. Never Mind

23. T.O.

24. Wayne’s World