Lil Wayne unveils new album Funeral: Stream

Last week Lil Wayne announced the fast-approaching release of his newest album Funeral. Today, the rapper has shared the 24-track effort in full. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.
His latest album serves as a follow-up to 2018’s The Carter V. The guest-heavy LP features an array of big names such as Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, 2 Chainz, and Takeoff. There’s also a posthumous collaboration with XXXTentacion.
Weezy’s been hinting at the album since at least last summer when he told Wild Wayne of Q93 he was done with it and just waiting for Young Money Entertainment president Mack Maine to “rack up a couple of songs and name them.” He went on, “That’s how it go round here. I work every day. It just take them to come in and say, ‘Let me get these 20 songs, can I have these and name them,’ and we go from there.”
In support of the release, Wayne will be playing a few shows in spring, including a set at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival. Check out dates and tickets here.
Funeral Artwork:
Funeral Tracklist:
01. Funeral
02. Mahogany
03. Mama Mia
04. I Do It (feat. Big Sean & Lil Baby)
05. Dreams
06. Stop Playin With Me
07. Clap For Em
08. Bing James (feat. Jay Rock)
09. Not Me Lyrics
10. Trust Nobody (feat. Adam Levine)
11. Know You Know (feat. 2 Chainz)
12. Wild Dogs
13. Harden
14. I Don’t Sleep (feat. Takeoff)
15. Sights And Silencers
16. Ball Hard
17. Bastard (Satan’s Kid)
18. Get Outta My Head (feat. XXXTentacion)
19. Piano Trap
20. Line Em Up
21. Darkside
22. Never Mind
23. T.O.
24. Wayne’s World