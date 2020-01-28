Little Dragon announce new album New Me, Same Us, share “Hold On”: Stream

Little Dragon, photo by Ellen Edmar

Little Dragon will return this spring with a new album. Titled New Me, Same Us, it comes three years after their last full-length, Season High.

Due out March 27th, the 11-track collection marks the Swedish band’s first effort on Ninja Tune Records, the English indie label known for fostering experimental producers like Peggy Gou, Young Fathers, and Bicep. In addition to joining a new label, Little Dragon took a slightly different new approach to writing the LP.



“This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these years,” the band explained in a statement, “but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger.”

Self-produced and recorded in their Gothenburg studio, New Me, Same Us is being previewed with “Hold On”, a single about moving forward with a new chapter in one’s life. “It started out as a slik house track but transformed once Fred played the base through it and we all worked it together,” Little Dragon said of the tune. “It became something raw and soulful.” Hear it below.

To support the new album, Little Dragon will tour Europe and North America beginning in March. Grab your concert tickets here.

New Me, Same Us Artwork:

New Me, Same Us Tracklist:

01. Hold On

02. Rush

03. Another Lover

04. Kids

05. Every Rain

06. New Fiction

07. Sadness

08. Are You Feeling Sad?

09. Where You Belong

10. Stay Right Here

11. Water