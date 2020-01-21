Liturgy announce North American spring tour

Liturgy's Hunter Hunt-Hendrix

Liturgy ended 2019 with a bang by surprise-releasing H.A.Q.Q., their first album in almost five years. Now, the experimental metal outfit has announced a North American tour in support of the LP.

Set for the month of April, the outing promises stops in Pittsburgh, Grand Rapids, Chicago, and Detroit. Liturgy are also expected to play in Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, and, of course, their hometown of Brooklyn. Local act LEYA will open on all dates.



Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Metal Albums of 2020)

H.A.Q.Q., the follow-up to 2015’s The Ark Work, stands for “Haelegen above Quality and Quantity,” and is said to represent frontman Hunter Hunt-Hendrix’s “uniquely Marxist and psychoanalytic vision of God.” Find lead single “God of Love” below the tour itinerary.

Liturgy 2020 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

04/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

04/17 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

04/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

04/21 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

04/22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

04/23 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

04/24 – New York, NY @ The Dance

04/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy