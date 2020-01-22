Lockn’ Festival celebrates Phil Lesh’s 80th birthday with Warren Haynes, David Crosby, John Mayer, and more

Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band, photo by Ben Kaye

Lockn’ Festival has unveiled its 2020 lineup. For its eight edition, taking place June 19th-21st at Infinity Downs & Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington, VA, Lock’n will celebrate Phil Lesh’s 80th birthday with a variety of performances across the weekend.

The Grateful Dead legend himself will perform multiple sets, including a pair of headlining performances as the Phil Lesh Quintet featuring Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, Rob Barraco, and John Molo, along with David Crosby, who will sit in for the Saturday night set. He’ll also team up with Joe Russo and John Mayer for an Almost Dead set to close out the festival on Sunday, the 21st.



Lockn’s 2020 lineup also boasts David Crosby, Brandi Carlile, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, Oteil Burbridge, Phish’s Mike Gordon, Gov’t Mule, Yola, Leon Bridges, Railroad Earth, The Marcus King Band, and Dark Star Orchestra. Additionally, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, and Samantha Fish will team up as The Chain Gang for a full album performance of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours.

Tickets to the festival go on sale beginning Thursday, January 23rd. Head to the festival’s website for more information on the various ticket parties, as well as a “Steal Your Thursday” pre-party.