Lori Loughlin hires prison coach, learns martial arts

Lori Loughlin

Actress Lori Loughlin faces up to 45 years in jail for her role in the largest college admissions scandal in history. But if she has to move from Fuller House to the Big House, she’ll at least be prepared: Loughlin has hired a prison coach to school her in everything from jailhouse etiquette to martial arts.

“She has someone who is advising her what to do in case she loses her case and goes to prison,” a source tells People. “The advisor is there to help her learn the ropes. That’s not to be construed that she thinks she’s going to lose her case. Lori is a planner, and she is doing what she needs to do for all contingencies.”



Part of that includes how to make friends and avoid enemies. “Table manners are different; social interactions are different,” says the source. “Here on the outside, eye contact is a good thing. You meet someone and you shake their hands and stare them in the eyes. In prison, you might not do that. You don’t want to challenge someone.”

And if Loughlin does attract some unwanted attention, she’ll be ready to defend herself. According to Radar Online, the coach is also teaching Loughlin self-defense. One source says, “She’s knuckling down, learning the lingo, and practicing martial arts to give off the impression she’s tough and to ward off potential bullies.”

This isn’t the first time Loughlin has relied on an expert adviser, and it hasn’t always gone well. She and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying over $500,000 to admissions consultant Rick Singer. Singer allegedly used the funds to designate the couple’s two daughters for the USC crew team, though neither had ever crewed.

Loughlin and her husband have turned down the prosecution’s deal and pleaded not guilty. Their defense team plans to argue that Rick Singer was a predator who hoodwinked the couple. They were definitely screwed financially; co-defendant Felicity Huffman only paid $15,000 to fudge her daughter’s SAT scores. That’s a far cry from the half a million dollars Loughlin and Giannulli forked over to Singer. Huffman also served a mere 14 days in prison as part of her guilty plea. For the 55-year-old Lori Loughlin, 45-years in prison might be a life sentence. Even if she’s unlikely to serve the full time, you can see why she wants to be prepared. Here’s hoping her new outside consultant is more beneficial than her last one.

Even if her television career doesn’t recover, the character of Lori Loughlin will live on. The college admissions scandal is already being adapted into a television series.