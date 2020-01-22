M. Ward shares new song “Unreal City”: Stream

M. Ward, photo by Philip Cosores

Last month, M. Ward announced a new album Migration Stories, which he previewed with the first single, “Migration of Souls”. Today the Portland folk-rocker returns with another sampling in “Unreal City”.

While “Migration of Souls” leaned into the Ward’s more sparse eerie folk roots, his latest single sits more in an ’80s-soaked synthy realm. Sparkling percussion, caramel-smooth synths, and tiny little punchy beats all meld in soothing sounds, with Ward’s own signature gravely timbre moving across with an unshakeable ease.



Take a listen to “Unreal City” below. Ward also has a good stretch of spring tour dates ahead, so go ahead and grab tickets here.

Migration Stories arrives April 27th via Anti Records. Pre-orders for both digital and physical versions are ongoing.