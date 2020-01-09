Mac Miller’s family releases posthumous single “Good News”: Stream

Mac Miller's video for "Good News"

The first single from Mac Miller’s upcoming posthumous album, Circles, has been unveiled. Check out “Good News”, along with its accompanying video below.

Due out next Friday, January 17th, Circles is a companion piece to Swimming, the fifth and final album from Miller, released a month prior to his untimely death. Consisting of 12 tracks, Circles was completed by producer Jon Brion with the approval of Miller’s family.



“Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles,” the family explained in a statement. “Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle — Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

Along with “Good News”, the family has revealed the full 12-song tracklist for Circles, as you can see below.

Circles Tracklist:

01. Circles

02. Complicated

03. Blue World

04. Good News

05. I Can See

06. Everybody

07. Woods

08. Hand Me Downs

09. That’s on Me

10. Hands

11. Surf

12. Once a Day