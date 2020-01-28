Margaret Glaspy announces new album Devotion, plus new tour dates

Margaret Glaspy, photo by Josh Goleman

It’s been four years since Margaret Glaspy gained acclaim with her debut album, Emotions and Math. Finally, the Brooklyn-based artist has announced a follow-up, Devotion, set for a March 27th release from ATO Records. She’s also revealed the music video for lead single “Killing What Keeps Us Alive” and mapped out a spring tour.

Glaspy has advanced her sound quite a bit since her 2016 LP and 2018’s Born Yesterday EP. Known primarily as a sharp indie folk rocker with a knack for biting lyricism, she shifted focus from guitar to electronics for Devotion. Working alongside co-producer Tyler Chester at Brooklyn’s Atomic Sound, Glaspy has maintained a crunching edge to her music, but instead of producing it with strings, the distortion comes from machines.



“This record is very different from the last,” she explained in a press release. “It’s not about being righteous or all-knowing, it’s about letting love in even when you don’t know what will happen when you do. It’s about devoting your heart to someone or something, against all odds.”

The album’s lead single, “Killing What Keeps Us Alive”, is a perfect way to ease into this new style. Opening with digitized vocals and quaking synths, it quickly cuts to Glaspy singing, “Like a rocket ship into the sun/ My love knows no end for you/ Nothing’s ours, so I sell my soul and buy the stars for you.” The groove of bass and synthesizers definitely gives the track a more folk pop vibe, and the liberal use of altered vocals show how Glaspy has evolved. Under all the new technique, though, is the same powerful singer-songwriter who won fans over in the first place.

Watch the Alex Chaloff-directed “Killing What Keeps Us Alive” video below. Pre-orders for Devotion are going on now.

Glaspy will tour behind Devotion this fall, including stops at South by Southwest and Mexico’s Corona Capital in May. Other shows on the North American trek take place in Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Iowa City, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. Find the complete itinerary ahead, and get tickets to all Glaspy’s upcoming concerts here.

Margaret Glaspy 2020 Tour Dates:

03/16-22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

03/28 – Manchester, UK @ Institute

03/29 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece

03/31 – London, UK @ Lafayette

04/12 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met RI

04/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House

04/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House

04/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/20 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

04/21 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

04/22 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/26 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/28 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

05/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05/03 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

05/08 – Solano Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

05/16-17 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

Devotion Artwork:

Devotion Tracklist:

01. Killing What Keeps Us Alive

02. Without Him

03.Young Love

04. You’ve Got My Number

05. Stay With Me

06. So Wrong It’s Right

07. Heartbreak

08. You Amaze Me

09. Devotion

10. Vicious

11. What’s the Point

12. Consequences