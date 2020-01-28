Margaret Glaspy announces new album Devotion, plus new tour dates

It’s been four years since Margaret Glaspy gained acclaim with her debut album, Emotions and Math. Finally, the Brooklyn-based artist has announced a follow-up, Devotion, set for a March 27th release from ATO Records. She’s also revealed the music video for lead single “Killing What Keeps Us Alive” and mapped out a spring tour.
Glaspy has advanced her sound quite a bit since her 2016 LP and 2018’s Born Yesterday EP. Known primarily as a sharp indie folk rocker with a knack for biting lyricism, she shifted focus from guitar to electronics for Devotion. Working alongside co-producer Tyler Chester at Brooklyn’s Atomic Sound, Glaspy has maintained a crunching edge to her music, but instead of producing it with strings, the distortion comes from machines.
“This record is very different from the last,” she explained in a press release. “It’s not about being righteous or all-knowing, it’s about letting love in even when you don’t know what will happen when you do. It’s about devoting your heart to someone or something, against all odds.”
The album’s lead single, “Killing What Keeps Us Alive”, is a perfect way to ease into this new style. Opening with digitized vocals and quaking synths, it quickly cuts to Glaspy singing, “Like a rocket ship into the sun/ My love knows no end for you/ Nothing’s ours, so I sell my soul and buy the stars for you.” The groove of bass and synthesizers definitely gives the track a more folk pop vibe, and the liberal use of altered vocals show how Glaspy has evolved. Under all the new technique, though, is the same powerful singer-songwriter who won fans over in the first place.
Watch the Alex Chaloff-directed “Killing What Keeps Us Alive” video below. Pre-orders for Devotion are going on now.
Glaspy will tour behind Devotion this fall, including stops at South by Southwest and Mexico’s Corona Capital in May. Other shows on the North American trek take place in Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Iowa City, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. Find the complete itinerary ahead, and get tickets to all Glaspy’s upcoming concerts here.
Margaret Glaspy 2020 Tour Dates:
03/16-22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
03/28 – Manchester, UK @ Institute
03/29 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece
03/31 – London, UK @ Lafayette
04/12 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met RI
04/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House
04/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House
04/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/20 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
04/21 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
04/22 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/26 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/28 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill
05/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
05/03 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
05/08 – Solano Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
05/16-17 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
Devotion Artwork:
Devotion Tracklist:
01. Killing What Keeps Us Alive
02. Without Him
03.Young Love
04. You’ve Got My Number
05. Stay With Me
06. So Wrong It’s Right
07. Heartbreak
08. You Amaze Me
09. Devotion
10. Vicious
11. What’s the Point
12. Consequences