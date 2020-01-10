Mark Hamill joins cast of What We Do in the Shadows

Mark Hamill (photo by Heather Kaplan) and What We Do in the Shadows (courtesy of FX)

Mark Hamill has been announced as a guest star in season 2 of the FX show What We Do in the Shadows. He’s the first known cameo for the new season, which will debut later in 2020.

What We Do in the Shadows series creator Jemaine Clement revealed the Hamill news during its press show day at Television Critics Association, reports Variety. Clement didn’t reveal who exactly Hamill would portray or which episode(s) he will appear in, but that’s likely for the best, so as to make his appearance a truly unexpected event.



(Read: Top 25 TV Shows of 2019)

Unfortunately, Beanie Feldstein will not be returning as part of the cast for season 2. Clement stated that the Booksmart star had to pass because of upcoming film commitments. “[It was] a little disappointing for me as she was planned to be a big character,” he said, before adding that he’s excited for the other characters they tapped instead.

The FX series took off soaring in its great debut season. The spin-off of Taika Waititi and Clement’s cult favorite film What We Do in the Shadows takes place in New York City instead of New Zealand, following Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch as they get up to their usual vampiric hijinks. Season 2 will likely pick up with the show’s main trio (Berry’s Laszio, Demetriou’s Nadja, and Novak’s Nandor) as they’re about to go on trial for murdering the ancient blood-sucker.