Mark-Paul Gosselaar joins Saved By the Bell reboot

Zack Morris in Saved By the Bell

Zack is back: Mark-Paul Gosselaar has joined Peacock’s upcoming Saved By the Bell reboot.

Gosselaar is the third original cast member confirmed for the series, joining Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (Kelly) is also in talks to return in some capacity.



Though Gosselaar said he was initially unaware of plans for the reboot when it was first announced, his participation always seemed like a given. After all, Gosselaar’s character heavily factors into the reboot’s plot. Per a provided logline: “When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

Transgender actress Josie Totah has also joined the show’s cast, playing the role of Lexi, “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.”

The Saved By the Bell reboot has received a full season order and will premiere on NBC’s upcoming streaming platform Peacock. Further details will likely be unveiled on January 16 during NBCUniversal’s investor presentation.