Matchbox Twenty announce massive 2020 tour

Matchbox Twenty

Veteran radio rockers Matchbox Twenty have announced a massive North American tour. Joining the band on their first tour since 2017 will be fellow ’90s favorites The Wallflowers.

The pop rock stars have given themselves a truly packed schedule. For “Matchbox Twenty 2020”, they’ve crammed 53 dates into two-and-a-half months over the summer. The trek starts in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on July 17th and criss-crosses the continent until finishing up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on September 28th. Hopefully there aren’t many 3:00 a.m. nights, or frontman Rob Thomas won’t be the only bandmate feeling unwell.



In a statement, Thomas said,

“I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

“Matchbox Twenty 2020” Tour Dates:

07/17 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wild Creek Event Center *

07/18 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

07/19 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

07/21 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavillion *

07/22 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

07/24 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

07/25 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/26 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

07/28 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/29 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Arena *

07/31 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

08/01 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

08-02 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

08/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *

08/05 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

08/07 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds *

08/08 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds *

08/09 — Jacksonville, FL: @ Daily’s Place *

08/11 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

08/13 — Mepmhis TN @ TBA *

08/14 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *

08/15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/17 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater *

08/18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp *

08/19 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis *

08/21 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago *

08/22 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

08/23 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center *

08/25 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/26 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park *

08/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

08/29 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

08/30 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/01 — Clarkston, MI @DTE Energy Music Theatre *

09/02 –Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater *

09/04 –Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino *

09/05 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *

09/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

09/08 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha *

09/10 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

09/12 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

09/15 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/17 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

09/19 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

09/20 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center *

09/22 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

09/23 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU *

09/24 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

09/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Palms Casino Resort *

09/27 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena *

09/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

* = w/ The Wallflowers