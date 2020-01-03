Meat Loaf thinks Greta Thunberg is “brainwashed”

Meat Loaf (photo via artist's Facebook) and Greta Thunberg (photo via Flickr/European Parliament)

Turns out Meat Loaf isn’t charmed by Greta Thunberg the way The 1975 or Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale are. The aging rock singer said he thinks Thunberg is “brainwashed” because “there isn’t” any climate change.

So, to recap, Meat Loaf is dissing a 17-year-old environmental activist, and he’s also dissing himself, unknowingly, by revealing he doesn’t believe in science. What a quote!



Thunberg rocketed to fame and became Time’s 2019 Person of the Year after starting organized strikes, giving United Nations speeches, and holding worldwide protest marches in response to global climate change inaction. That all sounds too good to be true for Meat Loaf, though.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Meat Loaf claimed that Thunberg is being used by others to forward their agenda. “I feel for that Greta,” he said. “She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

(Read: Top 25 Songs of 1977)

From exactly what kind of mindset did these Meat Loaf opinions come? Well, the self-professed “sex god” spent the majority of that interview bragging about experiencing a threesome in high school, his ability to meet beautiful women in adulthood, and why he’s a chivalrous role model. Why read up on scientific facts about our planet’s demise when you could be busy reliving your teenage sexcapades?

“These days men don’t open the doors,” said Meat Loaf. “They don’t do anything right. Truthfully, all they go out for is to get laid. I’ve never done that. It’s not my first option; never has been — and that’s why I’ve gone out with all these good looking women.”

These days, Meat Loaf’s stamina isn’t what it used to be. A few years ago he collapsed onstage mid-set, and last year he broke his collarbone after tripping over wires onstage. Meat Loaf’s still determined to play his scheduled tour dates later this year, though. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.