Meek Mill gets into verbal altercation with Nicki Minaj and her husband

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj

On Friday, Meek Mill ran into his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty at a luxury boutique in West Hollywood. In footage obtained by TMZ, the two rappers can be heard hurling insults at each other as store employees escort Meek Mill outside.

According to a report by The Shade Room, Mill went shopping at Maxfield with a ten-person entourage. While he was there, Minaj and Petty entered the boutique alone. Mill reportedly approached Petty and Minaj attempting to squash an ongoing beef, but peace talks quickly broke down.



In cell-phone footage of the altercation, Minaj can be heard calling Mill a “bitch.” Both Petty and Mill refer to each other as a “pussy”, and as Mill is walked out of the store he shouts, “Can’t talk to me one-on-one!”

Mill and Minaj began dating shortly after Mill’s 2014 release from prison for violating his parole. Their relationship came to an acrimonious end sometime around 2017, and as Friday’s events would seem to indicate, those bad feelings continue.

Last year, Meek Mill’s 2008 gun conviction was finally thrown out, A key witness turned out to be crooked and the judge was biased against Mill. At this weekend’s Grammys, the Philly-MC will participate in a tribute to Nipsey Hussle.

Last year, Nicki Minaj married Kenneth Petty, her childhood sweetheart who is also a convicted murderer. Soon afterward she announced her retirement from music, though she partially walked that back.