Megadeth declare they are officially “back” following Dave Mustaine’s cancer battle

Megadeth, photo by David Brendan Hall

It’s official: Megadeth have returned following frontman Dave Mustaine’s battle with cancer. The thrash metal legends posted on Twitter that they’re “back” and ready to play shows after postponing all 2019 tour dates when Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer last June.

“Megadeth is back!” the band exclaimed. “We can’t wait to see and play for you all on the Killing Road in 2020! What songs do you want to hear?”



Perhaps a couple of “crushing” new songs will make it into the setlists for Megadeth’s upcoming European shows with Five Finger Death Punch, kicking off later this month. Mustaine previously said that he hopes to release new material in time for the winter tour.

Meanwhile, bassist David Ellefson reported in October that Mustaine had completed his cancer treatments, and that the band would return to work on their new album after the frontman fully recovered.

“Once he’s through that process, we’re gonna just let that take as much time as it needs,” Ellfeson said, “and then we’ll resume with the album. I’d like to hope maybe 2020 we’ll be able to get a new album out.”

If today’s tweet is any indication, Mustaine appears to be healthy enough to tour and record. See the full post below.