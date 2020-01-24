Megan Thee Stallion shares new single “B.I.T.C.H.”: Stream

Megan Thee Stallion

Today Megan Thee Stallion has shared her first new solo single of 2020, “B.I.T.C.H.”. It also serves as the latest taste of her upcoming debut studio album, Suga. Stream it below.

The latest track follows the rapper’s (aka Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) breakthrough late-2019 hit “Hot Girl Summer”, as well as her recent collaboration with Normani, “Diamonds”. The new single finds Stallion bouncing lyrically over a sample of Tupac Shakur’s “Ratha Be Ya Ni**a”, standing strong with lyrics like “You say you want respect/ Well treat me how you wanna be treated/ You told me keep it real/ But you don’t practice what you preachin’.”



The self-respect is one she hopes to pass onto listeners. In a recent interview with Allure, the rapper talked about learning confidence and setting an example for fans, saying,

“All my life my parents have always told me, “Oh, Megan, you’re so awesome” or “Oh, Megan, you look so good.” They put that confidence in me and they made me feel good about myself. There was nothing that I ever wanted to change about myself. I feel like all girls should feel like that — super confident about themselves. I don’t know if nobody told them that they look good as hell when they were growing up. If I’ve got a voice to tell the ladies they look good and they don’t need to change shit then that’s what I want to do. I want to make everybody feel like how my parents made me feel.”

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s “B.I.T.C.H.” below. The rapper is just about the head out on tour, including stops at Bonnarro and Coachella. Grab tickets to all and any dates here.