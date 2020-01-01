Megan Thee Stallion performs “Cash Shit” and “Big Ole Freak” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion on NYE

Megan Thee Stallion capped her breakout 2019 by taking part in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event Tuesday night. The rising rapper performed Fever mixtape cut “Cash Shit” and 2018’s Tina Snow EP selection “Big Ole Freak”, bringing her beloved no-fucks-given energy to the stage for an audience eager to channel that same vibe in 2020.

Replay the NYE videos below.



Ever since she declared it was a “Hot Girl Summer” with her viral hit, Megan Thee Stallion made sure 2019 would be a memorable year. In addition to dropping one of the best songs of the year, she threw an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, contributed to the soundtrack for Queen & Slim, and appeared on Saturday Night Live alongside Chance the Rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion already has big plans for the new year, including live performances at Super Bowl Music Fest, VEWTOPIA Music Festival, Buku Music + Art Project, and Hangout Music Festival. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.