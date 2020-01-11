Real life princess Meghan Markle signs voiceover deal with Disney

Meghan Markle

Princess Meghan Markle has signed a voiceover deal with Disney. Instead of payment, the contract stipulates a contribution to a wildlife charity of Markle’s choosing.

Few details have emerged as of yet, but as the UK Times first reported, her first voiceover project was recorded before last Christmas. As for the donation, the artist also known as the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly shipping Disney’s money off to Elephants Without Borders.



The news comes days after the so-called “Megxit” Instagram post, in which Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry announced they would “step back” from some of their royal duties in order to spend more time in North America and become “financially independent.”

While we applaud these thirty-somethings for moving out of their parents’ house, devoted Windsor-watchers will notice something interesting about the timeline. The Disney voiceover would have been recorded several weeks before the Duke and Duchess did the actual stepping back. This fact, coupled with the charitable compensation, suggests that her voiceover was probably pretty short — perhaps some kind of PSA or infomercial.

Having said that, when it comes to the royals, pretty much any kind of speculation counts as reporting. In the spirit of the UKs finest tabloids, you heard it here first: Meghan Markle is starring in an animated musical biography of herself. Prince Henry will be played by Rupert Grint, and Nicole Byer stars as the Queen’s corgi.

Last year, Meghan Markle made headlines for sitting out a state visit by Donald Trump. She had previously referred to the President as “divisive” and “misogynistic.”