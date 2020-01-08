Metallica pledge more than $500,000 to Australia wildfire relief efforts

Metallica, photo by Ross Halfin

Metallica are doing their part in the efforts to aid Australia as the country battles devastating wildfires. The legendary metal band has pledged $750,000 in Australian money, which converts to $515,000 in US currency.

The money will be split between two organizations — the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the Country Fire Authority in Victoria. The NSW Rural Fire Service is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organization, while the County Fire Authority is a volunteer and community-based fire and emergency services organization.



The funds are being put up by Metallica and the All Within My Hands Foundation, the band’s charitable organization.

Since breaking out in late July, the Australian bushfires have killed at least 24 people and millions of animals, destroying 18 million acres of land and entire communities along the way. The devastation has ramped up in recent weeks, and may only get worse as January and February are among the warmest months in Australia.

Regarding their sizable donation, Metallica stated the following:

“We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking.”

Metallica were actually set to embark on a tour of Australia in October, but canceled the outing when frontman James Hetfield entered rehab to battle addiction issues.

For more on Metallica’s pledge to aid relief efforts in Australia, visit Metallica.com.

Along with Metallica, the likes of Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Pink, Ellen DeGeneres, and Chris Hemsworth have all made substantial financial donations to Australia bushfire relief efforts.