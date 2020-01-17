Metallica’s James Hetfield to make public return from rehab stint with appearance at automotive museum

Metallica's James Hetfield, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Back in September, Metallica announced that James Hetfield was entering rehab to address his struggles with addiction. Now, the frontman is set to make his return to the public eye with an appearance at the opening reception for a car exhibit that showcases the metal icon’s own vehicles.

Upon revealing that Hetfield was entering a treatment facility, Metallica canceled their fall tour of Australia and New Zealand. At the time, the band stated, “As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.”



Hetfield will be on hand at the January 30th reception for his own exhibit at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. The exhibit is titled “Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection”, and will feature 10 of the Metallica frontman’s custom-built classic hot rods. The metal legend will take part in a chat, as well as auction off two ESP guitars.

Metallica will return to the road in 2020, embarking on a South American tour in April and headlining five US rock festivals throughout the year. The band will play two unique sets on separate nights of each festival, including Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple over three weekends in May.