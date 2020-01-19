Michelle Obama shares 2020 workout playlist

Michelle Obama shares her 2020 workout playlist

Barack isn’t the only music fan in the Obama family. Former first lady Michelle Obama has shared her 2020 workout playlist.

“It’s about that time when New Year’s goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you,” Obama wrote. “These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts.”



Her playlist is heavy in music from good friend Beyoncé, as well as songs by Childish Gambino, Lizzo, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak. She’s also included a list of cool down songs that consists of Frank Ocean, Meek Mill, and Alicia Keys.

Previously Barack Obama shared a playlist of his favorite songs of 2019. The polymath couple also recently scored their first Oscar nomination for their Netflix documentary American Factory.