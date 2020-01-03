Mick Jenkins announces new album The Circus, shares “Carefree”: Stream

Mick Jenkins, photo by Philip Cosores

Mick Jenkins isn’t wasting any time in 2020. The Chicago rapper has announced a new album called The Circus, and it’s due out next week.

Arriving January 10th, the collection features a total of seven songs and boasts a collaboration with EarthGang, one of our former Artists of the Month.



The Circus, which officially follows 2018’s Pieces of a Man, is being previewed today with the lead single. Below, stream the simmering “Carefree”, produced by Black Milk.

(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

Pre-orders for the new album have begun. Shortly after the arrival of The Circus, Jenkins will tour North America with EarthGang. Grab your concert tickets here.

In recent months, Jenkins has collaborated with both Robert Glasper and Kaytranada.

The Circus Artwork:

The Circus Tracklist:

01. Same Ol

02. Carefree

03. The Light (feat. EarthGang)

04. Flaunt

05. The Fit

06. I’m Convinced

07. Different Scales