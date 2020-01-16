Netflix’s Mindhunter put on indefinite hold

Mindhunter actors Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany

The future of Netflix’s Mindhunter is in jeopardy. While David Fincher’s hit crime thriller focuses on the inner workings of serial killers, it’s the show itself that may just get the axe.

According to TV Guide, the three main cast members — Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, and Jonathan Groff — were “let out of their contracts in December.” What’s more, Netflix has still yet to renew the series for a third season.



The uncertainty surrounding Mindhunter doesn’t appear to have to do with ratings, however. Season 2, which debuted last August, also earned solid reviews, with our own Joe Lipsett writing,

“The series remains adept at balancing its heavy thematic interests, including debates about essentialism, assumptions in profiling, and investigative protocols, all without compromising on character development.”

Instead, the irresolution can be traced back to Fincher and his restricted availability at the moment. “David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots,” a Netflix spokesperson told TV Line.

“He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

McCallany, who plays FBI agent Bill Tench on the show, retweeted the news about Mindhunter’s in limbo status, but didn’t offer any additional comment.