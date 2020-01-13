Ministry announce 2020 “Industrial Strength Tour” with KMFDM and Front Line Assembly

Ministry are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste with a summer U.S. trek dubbed “The Industrial Strength Tour”. Providing support will be fellow veteran industrial acts KMFDM and Front Line Assembly.
The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste came out in November 1989, featuring an aggressive guitar-driven sound and yielding such memorable songs as “Thieves”, “Burning Inside”, and “So What”.
As Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen points out in a statement, the bill with KMFDM will be familiar to old-school fans who were able to catch the original tour in support of the album:
“The Mind Is a Terrible Thing To Taste just turned 30. Who knew we’d still be around to see this day. But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we’d hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in Front Line Assembly as well. Don’t miss it this time because we’ll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!”
The month-long tour kicks off July 1st in Seattle, making its way to the East Coast before heading back to the West Coast and wrapping up August 1st in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 17th) at MinistryBand.com, and will also be available here.
Ministry closed out 2019 with a high-profile run supporting the final leg of Slayer’s farewell tour. See our review and gallery of the Madison Square Garden show.
Ministry 2020 Tour Dates with KMFDM and Front Line Assembly:
07/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Sodo
07/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/03 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre
07/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/10 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
07/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
07/12 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
07/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/16 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
07/17 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont
07/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
07/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
07/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
07/22 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
07/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
07/25 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!
07/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
07/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
07/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
07/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
07/31 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
08/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom