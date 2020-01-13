Ministry announce 2020 “Industrial Strength Tour” with KMFDM and Front Line Assembly

Ministry, photo by Johnny Perilla

Ministry are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste with a summer U.S. trek dubbed “The Industrial Strength Tour”. Providing support will be fellow veteran industrial acts KMFDM and Front Line Assembly.

The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste came out in November 1989, featuring an aggressive guitar-driven sound and yielding such memorable songs as “Thieves”, “Burning Inside”, and “So What”.



As Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen points out in a statement, the bill with KMFDM will be familiar to old-school fans who were able to catch the original tour in support of the album:

“The Mind Is a Terrible Thing To Taste just turned 30. Who knew we’d still be around to see this day. But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we’d hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in Front Line Assembly as well. Don’t miss it this time because we’ll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!”

The month-long tour kicks off July 1st in Seattle, making its way to the East Coast before heading back to the West Coast and wrapping up August 1st in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 17th) at MinistryBand.com, and will also be available here.

Ministry closed out 2019 with a high-profile run supporting the final leg of Slayer’s farewell tour. See our review and gallery of the Madison Square Garden show.

Ministry 2020 Tour Dates with KMFDM and Front Line Assembly:

07/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Sodo

07/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/03 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre

07/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/10 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

07/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

07/12 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

07/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/16 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

07/17 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont

07/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

07/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

07/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

07/22 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

07/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

07/25 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

07/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

07/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

07/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/31 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

08/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom