Mitski brings her dazzling live show to ACL: Watch

Mitski, courtesy of ACL TV

Last summer, after delivering one of our favorite albums of the entire decade with Be the Cowboy, Mitski announced an “indefinite” break from touring. However, before putting her gear into storage and taking a much deserved breather, Mitski taped an episode of Austin City Limits.

The episode finally aired this past Saturday and featured a dazzling eight-song set. In addition to “Two Slow Dancers” from Be the Cowboy, the telecast included tracks from her past albums Puberty 2 (“Your Best American Girl”, “Happy”) and Bury Me at Makeout Creek (“I Will”, “I Don’t Smoke”, “Carry Me Out”). Watch the full episode below.



Additionally, Mitski delivered web-exclusive performances of “Townie” and “Dan the Dancer”, which you can watch here.

Currently in the midst of its 45th season, Austin City Limits will continue this month with upcoming appearances from Cage the Elephant, Billie Eilish, Rosalía, and more. Also revisit recent episodes featuring The Raconteurs, Sharon Van Etten, and Lucy Dacus.

Setlist:

I Will

I Don’t Smoke

Your Best American Girl

I Bet on Losing Dogs

Drunk Walk Home

Happy

Two Slow Dancers

Carry Me Out