Monsta X announces 2020 North American tour

Monsta X

K-pop stars Monsta X have announced a 2020 North American summer tour. It comes in support of the group’s first English language album, All Abut Luv, which is due out on February 14th.

The 17-date tour kicks off on June 2nd in Minneapolis. Monsta X will then hit cities like Detroit, Toronto, Atlantic City, Ft. Lauderdale, and Denver before concluding the jaunt on July 11th in Los Angeles.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 17th via Ticketmaster. Once they sell out, you can find them on the secondary market here.

Monsta X 2020 Tour Dates:

06/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

06/05 – Detroit, WI @ Fox Theatre

06/07 – Washington, DC @ EagleBank Arena

06/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

06/12 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

06/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

06/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

06/27 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

06/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/01 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center

07/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Arena

07/06 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

07/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum