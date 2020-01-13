Monsta X announces 2020 North American tour

K-pop stars Monsta X have announced a 2020 North American summer tour. It comes in support of the group’s first English language album, All Abut Luv, which is due out on February 14th.
The 17-date tour kicks off on June 2nd in Minneapolis. Monsta X will then hit cities like Detroit, Toronto, Atlantic City, Ft. Lauderdale, and Denver before concluding the jaunt on July 11th in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 17th via Ticketmaster. Once they sell out, you can find them on the secondary market here.
Monsta X 2020 Tour Dates:
06/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
06/05 – Detroit, WI @ Fox Theatre
06/07 – Washington, DC @ EagleBank Arena
06/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
06/12 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
06/14 – Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena
06/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
06/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
06/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
06/27 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/01 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center
07/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Arena
07/06 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
07/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum