Monster Magnet to celebrate Powertrip album on 2020 North American spring tour

Monster Magnet's David Wyndorf

Hard rockers Monster Magnet are hitting the road this spring to celebrate their seminal 1998 album, Powertrip. The “Celebration of Powertrip” tour begins in late March and spans much of North America, with Nebula and Silvertomb supporting the trek.

The month-long jaunt starts on March 20th at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, New York, and heads west across the continent, looping back down and ending back on the East Coast at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on April 18th.



Monster Magnet’s setlist will include selections from Powertrip, which channeled the band’s stoner rock leanings through tighter, more diverse songs, including the band’s bar jukebox staple “Space Lord” and the title track “Powertrip”. The presence of frontman Dave Wyndorf is particularly memorable on the album, with his bombastic lyrics and snarling vocals upfront and uncompromising.

The band garnered a larger audience with Powertrip, and the success of its singles sent the album to No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. It was certified gold by the RIAA on January 25, 1999, and remains Monster Magnet’s most visible release and their commercial breakthrough.

Wyndorf discussed Powertrip during a 2018 episode of the Consequence of Sound podcast Kyle Meredith With … , which can be heard below.

See the full list of dates below.

Monster Magnet “Celebration of Powertrip” North American 2020 Tour Dates with Nebula and Silvertomb:

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

03/21 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

03/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

03/27 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/31 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

04/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

04/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw

04/04 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

04/05 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

04/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The House of Blues

04/10 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

04/13 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/16 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

04/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

04/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom