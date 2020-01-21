Monster Magnet to celebrate Powertrip album on 2020 North American spring tour

Hard rockers Monster Magnet are hitting the road this spring to celebrate their seminal 1998 album, Powertrip. The “Celebration of Powertrip” tour begins in late March and spans much of North America, with Nebula and Silvertomb supporting the trek.
The month-long jaunt starts on March 20th at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, New York, and heads west across the continent, looping back down and ending back on the East Coast at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on April 18th.
Monster Magnet’s setlist will include selections from Powertrip, which channeled the band’s stoner rock leanings through tighter, more diverse songs, including the band’s bar jukebox staple “Space Lord” and the title track “Powertrip”. The presence of frontman Dave Wyndorf is particularly memorable on the album, with his bombastic lyrics and snarling vocals upfront and uncompromising.
The band garnered a larger audience with Powertrip, and the success of its singles sent the album to No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. It was certified gold by the RIAA on January 25, 1999, and remains Monster Magnet’s most visible release and their commercial breakthrough.
Wyndorf discussed Powertrip during a 2018 episode of the Consequence of Sound podcast Kyle Meredith With … , which can be heard below.
Tickets for the tour are available from respective venues and here. See the full list of dates below.
Monster Magnet “Celebration of Powertrip” North American 2020 Tour Dates with Nebula and Silvertomb:
03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
03/21 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
03/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
03/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
03/27 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
03/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/31 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
04/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar
04/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw
04/04 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
04/05 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
04/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The House of Blues
04/10 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
04/13 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
04/16 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
04/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
04/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom