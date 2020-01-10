Morrissey premieres new single “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?”: Stream

Morrissey's artwork for I Am Not a Dog on a Chain

Morrissey is set to return in March with his 13th solo album, I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. In anticipation, he’s unveiled the first single, “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?”. Take a listen.

“Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?” is a collaboration with Motown legend Thelma Houston. In a statement, Houston said, “One of the biggest joys for me in this business is getting the opportunity to collaborate with other top artists. I love the challenge to see if what I do can work with what they’re doing. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. I think the blend of what Morrissey is singing and what I’m singing really works on ‘Bobby’. And it was a lot of fun working with M in the studio too!”



The 11-track I Am Not a Dog on a Chain marks Morrissey’s first original material since 2017’s Low in High School. Earlier this year, he released the covers album California Son. The new album was produced by Joe Chicarelli and recorded at Studio La Fabrique in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France and Sunset Sound in Hollywood, California.

I Am Not a Dog on a Chain is out officially on March 20th via BMG.