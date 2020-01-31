Morrissey premieres new single “Love is on its Way Out”: Stream

Morrissey

Morrissey has unveiled another preview of his upcoming album, I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. Following the lead single, “Bobby Don’t You Think They Know” featuring Thelma Houston, the UK’s provocative troubadour has now premiered “Love is on its Way Out”. Take a listen below.

The 11-track I Am Not a Dog on a Chain marks Morrissey’s first original material since 2017’s Low in High School. It was produced by Joe Chicarelli (Beck, Tori Amos, The Strokes), and recorded at Studio La Fabrique in Saint-Rémy de Provence, France, and Sunset Sound in Hollywood, California,



I Am Not A Dog On A Chain arrives officially on March 20th via BMG. He’ll then support the album’s release by embarking on a brief tour of the UK and Europe. Of course, buyers beware.