Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard tap Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts as opening act, add second Boston show

Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard’s co-headlining summer tour just added another band to its bill. In addition to previously announced support acts Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, “The Stadium Tour” will feature opening act Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts.

While Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts are a new band, their frontman should be familiar to fans: Smith was the lead singer of the Atlanta rock outfit Biters for nine years. Along with the high-profile support slot on the stadium tour, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts have unveiled their debut single, “What Kinda Love”. Later this year, the band will release its first album, Lookin’ for Love, Ready for War, produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day).



The song “What Kinda Love” is a straight-ahead rock track that features a guitar riff reminiscent of The Who’s “Baba O’Riley”. The video for the single can be seen below.

(Buy: Tickets to “The Stadium Tour”)

The stadium tour will mark Mötley Crüe’s first shows since declaring they would never tour again following their “Final Tour”, which ended on December 31st, 2015. The band dramatically blew up a “cessation of touring” agreement while announcing their return back in November.

In addition to adding another artist to the bill, the tour has added a second concert at Boston’s Fenway Park. The August 26th show will follow the previous night’s gig at the same venue. See the updated itinerary below, and get tickets here.

The Stadium Tour 2020 Dates:

06/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

06/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

06/29 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark

07/03 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

07/07 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

07/09 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

07/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

07/14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

07/15 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/23 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field

08/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/26 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium