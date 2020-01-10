Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard tap Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts as opening act, add second Boston show

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard’s co-headlining summer tour just added another band to its bill. In addition to previously announced support acts Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, “The Stadium Tour” will feature opening act Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts.
While Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts are a new band, their frontman should be familiar to fans: Smith was the lead singer of the Atlanta rock outfit Biters for nine years. Along with the high-profile support slot on the stadium tour, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts have unveiled their debut single, “What Kinda Love”. Later this year, the band will release its first album, Lookin’ for Love, Ready for War, produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day).
The song “What Kinda Love” is a straight-ahead rock track that features a guitar riff reminiscent of The Who’s “Baba O’Riley”. The video for the single can be seen below.
The stadium tour will mark Mötley Crüe’s first shows since declaring they would never tour again following their “Final Tour”, which ended on December 31st, 2015. The band dramatically blew up a “cessation of touring” agreement while announcing their return back in November.
In addition to adding another artist to the bill, the tour has added a second concert at Boston’s Fenway Park. The August 26th show will follow the previous night’s gig at the same venue. See the updated itinerary below, and get tickets here.
The Stadium Tour 2020 Dates:
06/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
06/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
06/29 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark
07/03 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
07/07 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
07/09 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
07/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
07/14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
07/15 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
07/23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park
08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
08/22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/23 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field
08/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/26 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
09/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium