Mount Eerie announces North American tour

Mount Eerie's Phil Elverum, photo by Jeff Miller

Mount Eerie closed out 2019 by releasing a new album called Lost Wisdom Pt. 2. Now the lo-fi songwriter born Phil Elverum has announced a North American tour in support of that record.

Scheduled for the month of April, the outing includes shows in Easthampton, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Elverum will also bring his Mount Eerie catalog to Providence, Burlington, Ottawa, and Detroit.



This springtime trek is part of a longer slate of dates, some of which are with Angel Olsen and Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 collaborator Julie Doiron. Tickets for the new gigs go on sale Friday, January 31st at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase here.

Like Mount Eerie’s previous effort, Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 features songs about the death of Elverum’s first wife, Geneviève Castrée, as well as tracks concerning his recent divorce from Michelle Williams. In his review, Consequence of Sound writer Matthew Neale called the album “an extraordinarily rewarding listen.”

Mount Eerie 2020 Tour Dates:

01/31 – Halifax, NS @ All Nations Church

02/01 – Sackville, NB @ Stereophonic XV (day) ^

02/01 – Fredericton, NB @ Shivering Songs Festival (night) ^

04/12 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

04/13 – Easthampton, MA @ Flywheel

04/14 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

04/15 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

04/16 – Burlington, VT @ Ruach haMaqom

04/17 – Ottawa, ON @ St. Alban’s Church

04/18 – Guelph, ON @ Kazoo! Festival

04/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Jam Handy

07/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell #

^ = w/ Julie Doiron

# = w/ Angel Olsen