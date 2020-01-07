Mura Masa shares new single “Teenage Headache Dreams” with Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell: Stream

Mura Masa, photo by Philip Cosores

Mura Masa has joined forces with Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell for a new single called “Teenage Headache Dreams”.

The track serves as the latest preview of Mura Masa’supcoming guest-heavy LP R.Y.C. (Raw Youth Collage). We’ve previously heard “No Hope Generation”, along with “Deal Wiv It” with Slowthai, and “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” featuring Clairo, our former Artist of the Month.



For the latest offering, Mura Masa (born Alex Crossan) teams up with Rowsell to create a dreamy pop electronic landscape, confettied with an ’80s-styled haze. In a press release, the Grammy winning artist explained that the song is an embodiment of the entire LP’s overall intent, which is to express “it’s possible to feel happy even if it means relying on something that isn’t necessarily true, or is half-imagined, or might not even have happened at all.” He continued, “If we can find a shared remembrance of a good time, we’re more likely to be able to find that again. A little bit of escapism is healthy.”

The full album arrives next Friday on January 17th via Geffen. Pre-orders for ruby red vinyl and merch bundles are available now. The singer has a heathy stretch of upcoming tour dates throughout Europe and North America, grab tickets here.

Listen to Mura Masa’s “Teenage Headache Dreams” below.