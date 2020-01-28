Lars Ulrich, Mike Patton, Randy Blythe, and more pay tribute to Corrosion of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin

The sudden passing of Reed Mullin has sent shockwaves through the metal community. Members of Metallica, Faith No More, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and more have all paid tribute to the Corrosion of Conformity drummer, following news of his death on Monday night.
The reaction from the late musician’s peers reinforces the major influence of C.O.C. and Mullin on the metal world. From hardcore to sludge metal, C.O.C. have made a notable impression on countless bands.
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich wrote, “Reed… Thank you for the crazy good times we had together. Thank you for always having the biggest smile on your face. And thank you for the f**kin grooves and that pocket that was all your own…making Corrosion of Conformity swing like nothing else! Rest In Peace brother.”
Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe, who has long professed his love for C.O.C., penned a lengthy tribute, which read in part, “Reed was the drummer for one of my all-time favorite bands, Corrosion of Conformity, & he is also one of the reasons I am a singer in a band today. Back in 1985, C.O.C. put out their ground-breaking hardcore crossover record, Animosity & from the first time I heard it I loved it.”
Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton simply wrote, “Damn! So sad to hear about my ol pal Reed Mullin. Rest in peace my friend.”
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante remarked, “I’m so saddened to hear about #reedmullin … I always loved his style of drumming too, just listen to ‘Loss for Words’ off of Animosity, great drummer. He will be missed.”
Those are just a few of the tributes that were posted on social media since Monday night. Members of Megadeth, Hatebreed, Machine Head, Cro-Mags, and other acts have also paid respect to Mullin. See the tributes below.
View this post on Instagram
Reed.. Thank you for the crazy good times we had together. Thank you for always having the biggest smile on your face. And thank you for the fuckin grooves and that pocket that was all your own…making Corrosion Of Conformity swing like nothing else! Rest In Peace brother.
View this post on Instagram
I got the sad news last night that my friend Reed Mullin passed away. Reed was the drummer for one of my all-time favorite bands, Corrosion of Conformity, & he is also one of the reasons I am a singer in a band today. Back in 1985, C.O.C. put out their ground-breaking hardcore crossover record, “Animosity” & from the first time I heard it I loved it- I wore that freaking tape out. My favorite track on that album is one Reed sang, “Hungry Child.” One day I was going skateboarding with some older dudes in Wilmington, NC (I was around 15 years old at the time) & we were in a car driving to the spot- someone threw “Animosity” into the cassette deck. When “Hungry Child” came on, I started singing along. The driver turned around & said “Damn, kid- you can actually sing like that. You should be in a band one day.” That was the first time anyone had ever told me that, I never forgot it, & I never will. If you listen to the way I scream at times, & you listen to “Hungry Child” you’ll hear Reed in my delivery. I told Reed that story many years later, after we had become friends, & he was super stoked. Reed was an O.G. punk rocker from the American South, a place where it wasn’t easy to be different in back in the day. He booked shows for other bands who came through Raleigh, NC, & was super important to the development of the hardcore scene in general. I met him for the first time in an airport when he came up to me & said “Nice shirt!” (I was wearing a C.O.C. one)- we became friends, I got to interview him for my radio show, & I even sang in his super group, Teenage Time Killers. Once in the 80’s my brother & I went to go see C.O.C.- my brother didn’t have enough money to buy a t-shirt, so Reed (who was selling merch after the gig) traded him one for the Black Flag t-shirt he was wearing- that’s the kinda dude he was. Reed also played at the hands-down greatest gig I ever saw- Bad Brains, C.O.C., & Leeway in VA Beach in the 80’s. I took this photo when my band took out C.O.C. on tour- we played freaking Red Rocks on that run- not too shabby for two dirt bag punk rockers from the South. Rest In Peace, Reed- you’re a legend & an influence & I’ll miss ya, bro.
R.I.P. to Reed Mullin, an old friend… pic.twitter.com/TWTmumg1Je
— Faith No More (@FaithNoMore) January 28, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I’m so saddened to hear about #reedmullin . I think back to the days of meeting him and getting to know this person that had a glow around him . I’ll never forget the time he lost one of his shoes in the pit at one of our shows. He came backstage with one shoe on like it was nothing, he just rolled with it. I always loved his style of drumming too, just listen to Loss for word off of Animosity, great drummer. He will be missed 💜@coccabal
View this post on Instagram
Very sad to hear about Reed. SUPER nice guy, fantastic drummer. MH toured with C.O.C. @coccabal back in 97 and he was great dude to hang with. Their album Animosity and especially the song “Loss For Words” blew my mind back in the day. Blind will be in heavy rotation tmro. Rest In Peace brutha🙏🏻
Very sad to hear about the passing of our friend @ReedMullin of @coccabal . Prayers and condolences to his family, friends and bandmates….RIP.
— David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) January 28, 2020
Heart breaking. My condolences. ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/7biIJuDWJ7
— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) January 28, 2020
View this post on Instagram
So sad to hear the news of Reed Mullin. That’s just not fair. Such an amazing talent to have initially come from the hardcore scene. I remember seeing him wearing a white Trouble t-shirt in Maximum Rock n Roll and wanted to know who that band was. I met him many times, mainly when Cathedral and COC were staying at the Columbia hotel at the same time during the 90’s, which seemed like every week to be honest! One of the funniest was visiting them at Electric Ladyland studios in the middle of the night, whilst they were mixing. I was completely off my trolley. We played with them on several occasions during the early 90s, which was always a pleasure and a great time. Every other year he would send an email, checking in to ask how I was doing. I probably have some personal photos but don’t have them to hand right now. RIP mate and condolences to your family, friends and former band mates.