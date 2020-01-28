Lars Ulrich, Mike Patton, Randy Blythe, and more pay tribute to Corrosion of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin

Corrosion of Conformity's Reed Mullin, photo by Dean Karr

The sudden passing of Reed Mullin has sent shockwaves through the metal community. Members of Metallica, Faith No More, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and more have all paid tribute to the Corrosion of Conformity drummer, following news of his death on Monday night.

The reaction from the late musician’s peers reinforces the major influence of C.O.C. and Mullin on the metal world. From hardcore to sludge metal, C.O.C. have made a notable impression on countless bands.



Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich wrote, “Reed… Thank you for the crazy good times we had together. Thank you for always having the biggest smile on your face. And thank you for the f**kin grooves and that pocket that was all your own…making Corrosion of Conformity swing like nothing else! Rest In Peace brother.”

Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe, who has long professed his love for C.O.C., penned a lengthy tribute, which read in part, “Reed was the drummer for one of my all-time favorite bands, Corrosion of Conformity, & he is also one of the reasons I am a singer in a band today. Back in 1985, C.O.C. put out their ground-breaking hardcore crossover record, Animosity & from the first time I heard it I loved it.”

Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton simply wrote, “Damn! So sad to hear about my ol pal Reed Mullin. Rest in peace my friend.”

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante remarked, “I’m so saddened to hear about #reedmullin … I always loved his style of drumming too, just listen to ‘Loss for Words’ off of Animosity, great drummer. He will be missed.”

Those are just a few of the tributes that were posted on social media since Monday night. Members of Megadeth, Hatebreed, Machine Head, Cro-Mags, and other acts have also paid respect to Mullin. See the tributes below.

R.I.P. to Reed Mullin, an old friend… pic.twitter.com/TWTmumg1Je — Faith No More (@FaithNoMore) January 28, 2020