My Chemical Romance announce North American reunion tour

Welcome (Back) to the Black Parade: My Chemical Romance have announced a North American tour, their first such outing in seven years.
The 18-date tour kicks off in September 2020 with a show in Detroit Michigan. The band will then play cities like Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Houston, Denver, and Los Angeles. Additionally, they’ll headline a trio of fall music festivals in Chicago’s Riot Fest, Atlanta’s Music Midtown, and Sacramento’s Aftershock.
Tickets go on sale beginning January 31st via Ticketmaster.
Prior to the North American leg, MCR will play shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, and Europe. Check out their as-yet-confirmed tour itinerary below, and pick up tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.
Back in December, My Chemical Romance reunited at the Shrine in Los Angeles for their first concert in seven years. Their career-spanning, 20-song set fan favorites like “Helena” and “Famous Last Words” in addition to the live debut of “Make Room!!!!”. Revisit our full coverage of the show here.
My Chemical Romance 2020 Tour Dates:
03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival
03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival
03/25 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields ^
03/28 – Osaka, JP @ Intex Osaka
03/29 – Tokyo, JP @ Download Festival
06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium
06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium
06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium
06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest
07/06 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen
07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live
09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/15 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden
09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/26 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World
MCR accompanied today’s tour announcement with a cinematic video referencing their past eras. Watch it below.