My Chemical Romance announce North American reunion tour

My Chemical Romance announce first North American tour in seven years

Welcome (Back) to the Black Parade: My Chemical Romance have announced a North American tour, their first such outing in seven years.

The 18-date tour kicks off in September 2020 with a show in Detroit Michigan. The band will then play cities like Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Houston, Denver, and Los Angeles. Additionally, they’ll headline a trio of fall music festivals in Chicago’s Riot Fest, Atlanta’s Music Midtown, and Sacramento’s Aftershock.



Tickets go on sale beginning January 31st via Ticketmaster.

Prior to the North American leg, MCR will play shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, and Europe. Check out their as-yet-confirmed tour itinerary below, and pick up tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

Back in December, My Chemical Romance reunited at the Shrine in Los Angeles for their first concert in seven years. Their career-spanning, 20-song set fan favorites like “Helena” and “Famous Last Words” in addition to the live debut of “Make Room!!!!”. Revisit our full coverage of the show here.

My Chemical Romance 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival

03/25 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields ^

03/28 – Osaka, JP @ Intex Osaka

03/29 – Tokyo, JP @ Download Festival

06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

07/06 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen

07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/15 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/26 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World

MCR accompanied today’s tour announcement with a cinematic video referencing their past eras. Watch it below.