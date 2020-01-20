My Chemical Romance announce another reunion show, tease new music

My Chemical Romance, photo by Pooneh Ghana

My Chemical Romance have confirmed their latest reunion concert: a June 20th show at MK Stadium in Milton Keynes. It marks the band’s first confirmed UK performance since 2011.

MCR announced the upcoming concert in a video called “The Offering…” The visual features a mysterious figure walking through the forest, and is soundtracked by what appears to be new instrumental music. Watch it below.



Back in December, MCR reunited at the Shrine in Los Angeles for their first show in seven years. They’ve since confirmed an upcoming dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan in addition to the UK stadium show.

My Chemical Romance 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival

03/25 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields ^

03/28 – Osaka, JP @ Intex Osaka

03/29 – Tokyo, JP @ Download Festival

06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World