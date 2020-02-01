My Chemical Romance sell out entire North American tour in under six hours

My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance’s upcoming reunion tour has a lot of fans excited. So much so, in fact, that the entire US leg has sold out in record time.

According to a press release, MCR sold 228,600 tickets in under six hours. In response, the band added a second date in Newark, as well as two additional shows in Los Angeles. Those too, however, have since sold out.



Tickets can still be found on the secondary market, such as on StubHub. Fans can also still purchase tickets to the trio of festivals MCR is set to headline: Chicago’s Riot Fest; Atlanta’s Music Midtown; and Saramento’s Aftershock.

Prior to the North American leg, MCR will play shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, and Europe. Check out their as-yet-confirmed tour itinerary below.

My Chemical Romance 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival

03/25 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields ^

03/28 – Osaka, JP @ Intex Osaka

03/29 – Tokyo, JP @ Download Festival

06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

07/06 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen

07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/15 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/26 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World