My Chemical Romance sell out entire North American tour in under six hours

My Chemical Romance’s upcoming reunion tour has a lot of fans excited. So much so, in fact, that the entire US leg has sold out in record time.
According to a press release, MCR sold 228,600 tickets in under six hours. In response, the band added a second date in Newark, as well as two additional shows in Los Angeles. Those too, however, have since sold out.
Tickets can still be found on the secondary market, such as on StubHub. Fans can also still purchase tickets to the trio of festivals MCR is set to headline: Chicago’s Riot Fest; Atlanta’s Music Midtown; and Saramento’s Aftershock.
Prior to the North American leg, MCR will play shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, and Europe. Check out their as-yet-confirmed tour itinerary below.
My Chemical Romance 2020 Tour Dates:
03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival
03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival
03/25 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields ^
03/28 – Osaka, JP @ Intex Osaka
03/29 – Tokyo, JP @ Download Festival
06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium
06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium
06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium
06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest
07/06 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen
07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live
09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/15 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden
09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/26 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World