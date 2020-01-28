Napalm Death announce 2020 North American spring tour

Napalm Death's Barney Greenway, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

UK grindcore heroes Napalm Death have announced a 2020 North American spring tour. The outing will feature different support acts in various regions, including The Locust, Aborted, Nastie Band, Tombs, and WVRM.

Napalm Death will play the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, on April 3rd, before launching the headlining tour April 9th in Los Angeles. The trek then goes roundtrip across North America, returning to the West Coast for a final show on May 16th in Santa Ana, California.



The Locust and Nastie Band will be on board from April 9th to April 15th, while Aborted and WVRM will provide support from April 17th through May 16th. Tombs will make the trip from April 24th through May 16th.

Napalm Death will release a 7-inch vinyl EP featuring the new song “Logic Ravaged by Brute Force” and a cover of Sonic Youth’s “White Cross” on February 7th. The band also plans to release a new full-length album sometime in 2020.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased via Napalm Death’s website, and will also be available here. See the full list of dates below.

Napalm Death 2020 North American Tour Dates:

04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater *

04/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

04/14 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom *

04/15 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

04/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall ^

04/18 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater ^

04/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room ^

04/20 – St Louis, MO @ Red Flag ^

04/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater ^

04/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze ^

04/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews ^

04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s #

04/25 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House #

04/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey #

04/28 – Quebec City, QC @ La Source #

04/29 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater #

04/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

05/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus #

05/03 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

05/04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco #

05/06 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum #

05/07 – Miami, FL @ Churchill’s #

05/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven #

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 #

05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks #

05/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box #

05/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ LaunchPad #

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red #

05/15 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick #

05/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

* = w/ The Locust and Nastie Band

^ = w/ Aborted and WVRM

# = w/ Aborted, Tombs, and WVRM