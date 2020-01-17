Napalm Death are planning to release their next studio album in 2020, and the grindcore legends will tide fans over with a new 7″ EP, Logic Ravaged by Brute Force, out February 7th. The two-track release will include the brand-new title track and a cover of Sonic Youth’s “White Kross”.
“In keeping with Napalm Death custom, we had a vast swathe of new songs with many different flavors,” vocalist Mark “Barney” Greenway said in a press release. “So then naturally we moved into single territory and opted for ‘Logic Ravaged by Brute Force’. It’s the coldness and desperation of the guitar chords and voice that swung it. And then, seeing as Sonic Youth mash chords like few others, this cover of ‘White Kross’ just seemed to lift itself beyond the constraints of cover — or filler — song into a bit of a rumbling wall-of-sound epic.”
Napalm Death have cited their Sonic Youth fandom before, with bassist Shane Embury singing the praises for Sonic Youth’s 1987 album Sister, for which “White Kross” is the closing track.
“I had been listening heavily to Sonic Youth for years,” Embury told Decibel, “with Sister being a particular favorite of mine.”
The release of the 7″ coincides with Napalm Death’s European “Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour” with Eyehategod and Misery Index. The EP will be released digitally and in various vinyl versions, with the limited-edition yellow vinyl EP available for preorder via Century Media,.
Listen to “Logic Ravaged by Brute Force” and the cover of Sonic Youth’s “White Kross” in the players below.
Logic Ravaged By Brute Force 7″ EP Artwork:
Napalm Death “Campaign for Musical Destruction” European Tour Dates with Eyehategod, Misery Index, Rotten Sound, and Bat:
02/07 – Oberhausen, DE @ Kulttempel
02/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
02/09 – Nuremberg, DE @ Hirsch
02/11 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
02/12 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
02/13 – Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2
02/14 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
02/15 – Mannheim, DE @ MS Connexion Complex
02/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
02/18 – Bournemouth, UK @ The Old Fire Station
02/19 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
02/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/21 – Glasgow, UK @ Slay
02/23 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
02/25 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat
02/26 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Garage
02/27 – Lyon, FR @ Ninkasi Kao
02/28 – Nantes, FR @ Warehouse
02/29 – Toulouse, FR @ Metronum
03/01 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
03/03 – Paris, FR @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge
03/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann
03/05 – Lindau, DE @ Club Vaudeville
03/06 – Munich, DE @ Backstage
03/07 – Zurich, CH @ Züri Gmätzlets Vol. I
03/08 – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik
03/20 – Vauxhall, UK @ Hammerfest XII ^
03/27 – Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse ^
03/28 – Dublin, IE @ Voodoo Lounge ^
03/29 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight ^
^ = Napalm Death only