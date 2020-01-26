NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant

Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 41 years old.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s department confirmed that a helicopter carrying five people crashed in Calabasas. There were no survivors. The Los Angeles Times and ESPN subsequently confirmed that Bryant was among those killed.



Considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and ranks fourth on the league’s list of all-time scoring leaders. A member of the Los Angeles Lakers for the entirety of his 20-year career, he was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, 12-time member of the All-Defensive team, and was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). He retired from the NBA in 2016.

Outside of basketball, in 2018 Bryant won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for his film Dear Basketball.