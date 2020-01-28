Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

NCT 127 announce new album Neo Zone, share “Dreams Come True”: Stream

Plus, band member Jungwoo is officially back from hiatus

by
on January 27, 2020, 10:18pm
0 comments
nct 127 day neo zone dreams come true
NCT 127, photo via Twitter

Today, January 27th, is considered “NCT 127 Day”, and the K-pop boyband is celebrating accordingly. NCT 127 have announced a new album and released a fresh single.

The forthcoming effort is titled Neo Zone and due out March 6th. NCT 127’s second overall, it follows the full-length Regular-Irregular from 2018 and last year’s We are Superhuman EP.

Editors' Picks

In anticipation, NCT 127 are sharing a swoon-worthy ballad dubbed “Dreams Come True”. The song is paired with a music video that is quite literally a dream come true for fans as it features the return of Jungwoo. The band member had been on hiatus since last year because of health concerns, though rumors of his comeback began to surface earlier this month.

Check out “Dreams Come True” below, followed by a short behind-the-scenes clip about “NCT 127 Day”.

NCT 127 have a couple of 2020 tour dates lined up, mostly in Japan, and you can grab your concert tickets here.

 

Previous Story
The Strokes announce new North American tour dates
Next Story
See 2020 Grammy Awards Winners Live on Tour
No comments