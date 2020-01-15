New Beastie Boys documentary from Spike Jonze coming in April

Mike D and Ad-Rock Performing Beastie Boys Story, photo by Lance Bangs

A new Beastie Boys documentary is on the way, directed by renowned filmmaker Spike Jonze. Simply titled Beastie Boys Story, it’s set to premiere in select IMAX theaters on April 3rd before eventually moving exclusively to Apple TV+ on April 24th.

Beastie Boys Story is based on the 2019 two-man show of the same name. Also directed by Jonze, the intimate, limited-engagement event saw surviving Beastie Boys members Ad-Rock and Michael “Mike D” Diamond unfolding the history of the legendary group. The show itself drew inspiration from the rap outfit’s 2018 memoir, Beastie Boys Book.



In his review of the Beastie Boys Story show, News Editor Ben Kaye wrote,

“While Beastie Boys Story played out essentially like a staged recap of the group’s 2018 memoir, Beastie Boys Book, those early words by Ad-Rock and Mike D served as something of a sub-thesis for the production. Playful, funny, enlightening, and at times a bit messy, the two-act story provided a truly fun and fascinating look into the creativity and career of Beastie Boys. You were likely to leave either far more knowledgable about your favorite group or a bigger fan than ever. But the most prodigious takeaway is what a remarkable talent Adam “MCA” Yauch was, and how integral he was to making the group the legends they are.”

The documentary premieres on the 26th anniversary of Beastie Boys’ seminal 1994 album, Ill Communication. It also continues the storied bond between the rap icons’ and Jonze. Along with the two-man show, Jonze famously directed Beastie Boys’ iconic video for “Sabotage”. They also collaborated on an unreleased feature film called We Can Do This based on the late Adam “MCA” Yauch’s alter-ego Nathanial Hornblower.

Ad-Rock and Mike D praised Jonze in a statement, saying,

“There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognize anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out… then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children.”

“I owe Beastie Boys a lot,” Jonze returned. “One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story.”