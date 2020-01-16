New Orleans Jazz Fest reveals 2020 lineup: The Who, Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks

Foo Fighters (David Brendan Hall), Dead & Company (Ben Kaye), Stevie Nicks (Getty) to play New Orleans Jazz Fest

New Orleans Jazz Fest has revealed its 2020 lineup. Now in its 51st year, the massive music and heritage festival takes place over ten days — April 23rd to May 3rd — at the Fair Grounds Race Course in the Big Easy.

The Who, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Lionel Richie, The Black Crowes, Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Erykah Badu lead this year’s lineup.



Other notable acts include The Beach Boys, The Isley Brothers, Neil Rodgers & Chic, The Lumineers, Brittany Howard, Norah Jones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, John Prine, Maggie Rogers, H.E.R., Jenny Lewis, The Revivalists, Of Monsters and Men, Irma Thomas, Aaron Neville, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Cliff, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Galactic, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Shovels & Rope, among others.

Tickets go on sale to the general public today at 12:00 p.m. through www.nojazzfest.com. When they inevitably sell out, you can find them here.