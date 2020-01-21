Nickelback announce 2020 North American tour with Stone Temple Pilots

Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots tour

Nickelback will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their massive-selling 2005 album All the Right Reasons with a 2020 North American tour. The outing will feature direct support from Stone Temple Pilots, as well as Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Switchfoot splitting opening duties.

While Nickelback haven’t been critical darlings throughout their career, the Canadian rockers have sold a ton of albums over the years. All the Right Reasons has been certified diamond by the RIAA for 10 million units moved in the United States alone. The LP yielded hits such as “Photograph”, “Rockstar”, “Far Away”, and “Savin’ Me”, among others. The band will play All the Right Reasons in its entirety at each stop, along with hits from other albums.



The extensive tour kicks off June 19th in Raleigh, North Carolina, and continues all the way through an October 3rd show in Mountain View, California. Stone Temple Pilots will be on board for the entire run. Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown will open from the kickoff date through an August 9th show in Omaha, Nebraska, while Switchfoot will take over on August 15th in West Palm Beach, Florida, and stay on until the final gig.

(Read: Krist Novoselic Defends Nickelback Against Fox News)

Stone Temple Pilots will be out in support of their new acoustic album, Perdida, which arrives on February 7th. The band is currently fronted by vocalist Jeff Gutt, following the deaths of singers Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (January 23rd) at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, and will also be available here. See the full list of dates below.

Nickelback 2020 Tour Dates:

06/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

06/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

06/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

06/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

06/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

06/30 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park *

07/02 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

07/03 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

07/05 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/10 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *

07/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

07/17 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

07/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

07/25 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *

07/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

07/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/01 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/04 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

08/08 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

08/09 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha *

08/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

08/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

08/22 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

08/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

08/29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

09/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

09/04 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

09/11 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

09/12 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^

09/15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

09/18 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena ^

09/19 – West Valley City, UT@ USANA Amphitheatre ^

09/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

09/25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

09/29 – Chula Vista, CA@ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^

10/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

* = with Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

^ = with Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot