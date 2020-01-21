Grammys to feature Nipsey Hussle tribute performance

Nipsey Hussle

The Recording Academy has announced that a Nipsey Hussle tribute will take place at this year’s Grammy Awards. The all-star tribute will include performances from John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch, and YG.

Hussle was murdered in March of last year. He has since been nominated posthumously for several Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (“Racks in the Middle”) in addition to Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Higher”) — making a tribute to the late rapper an obvious decision. Several of the artists performing in his honor are nominated this year as well, including Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, and Roddy Ricch.



“An activist, entrepreneur, and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich said in a press release. “There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2020)

This Nipsey Hussle tribute is just of many all-star performances the Academy has coordinated to go down at the Grammys. Other confirmed performers including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato. Plus, a stacked Prince tribute taking place the night after the Grammys will everyone from Usher to Foo Fighters to Mavis Staples joining forces in his honor.

This year’s Grammys is hosted by Alicia Keys and will air on Sunday, January 26th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. There’s plenty of artists being honored with nominations this year, including Lizzo, Eilish, Beyoncé, Thom Yorke, and more. Meanwhile, Iggy Pop, Roberta Flack, and Public Enemy will receive Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards.