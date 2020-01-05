Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Surviving Nirvana members reunite alongside St. Vincent, Beck, and Dave Grohl’s daughter: Watch

The setlist included "Lithium", "In Bloom", "Been a Son", "Heart-Shaped Box", and David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold the World"

by
on January 05, 2020, 12:11pm
0 comments
Nirvana reunite Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala
Surviving Nirvana members reunite at the "Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala", photo via band

The surviving members of Nirvana reunited for a five-song performance at the “Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala” at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Dave GrohlKrist Novoselic, and Pat Smear were joined by BeckSt. Vincent, and Grohl’s 13-year-old daughter Violet, each of who took a turn singing lead vocals. St. Vincent took the lead on “Lithium”, “In Bloom”, and “Been a Son”, Violet sang “Heart-Shaped Box”, and Beck grabbed the mic for a cover of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World”.

Watch video of the full performance below. Proceeds from the gala went towards The Art of Elysium, which supports individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges including illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis.

Grohl, Novoselic, and Smear previously reunited at Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam Festival in 2018.

Setlist:
Lithium (with St. Vincent on vocals & Beck on guitar)
In Bloom (with St. Vincent on vocals & Beck on guitar)
Been a Son
Heart-Shaped Box (with Violet Grohl on vocals, St. Vincent & Beck on guitar)
The Man Who Sold the World (Beck on vocals & guitar, St. Vincent on guitar)

Previous Story
Terry Gilliam: “I’m tired of white men being blamed for everything wrong with the world”
Next Story
Sharon Van Etten and Lucy Dacus play Austin City Limits TV: Watch
No comments