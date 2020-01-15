Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

NNAMDÏ announces new album BRAT, shares “Wasted”: Stream

Chicago multi-instrumentalist is back with a new LP this spring

by
on January 15, 2020, 11:10am
0 comments
nnamdi brat new album
NNAMDÏ's BRAT artwork, photo by Jess Myers

Chicago multi-instrumentalist NNAMDÏ is prepping a new album for the spring. Titled BRAT, it’s due out April 3rd through his own label Sooper Records.

The follow-up to 2017’s DROOL was written, performed, and engineered by the polymath in between long stretches out on the road. According to a statement, the record captures NNAMDÏ’s “journey to restore balance between his wants and needs in relationships, self-growth, and life as an artist.”

For the latest look at BRAT, the musician formerly known as Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is sharing “Wasted”. The track stays true to his genre-fusing ways — think hybrids of indie rock, gospel, and rap — and also comes with a video directed by Sen Morimoto, fellow Chi-Town native and former Artist of the Month. Watch that below.

(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs of the 2010s)

BRAT Tracklist:
01. Flowers To My Demons
02. Gimme Gimme
03. Bullseye
04. Everyone I Loved
05. Wasted
06. Glass Casket
07. Perfect In My Mind
08. Semantics
09. Price Went Up
10. Really Don’t
11. It’s OK
12. Salut

Previous Story
New Daniel Johnston live album coming from Wilco’s dBpm Records
Next Story
Producer says the next James Bond “can be of any color, but he is male”
No comments