NNAMDÏ announces new album BRAT, shares “Wasted”: Stream

Chicago multi-instrumentalist NNAMDÏ is prepping a new album for the spring. Titled BRAT, it’s due out April 3rd through his own label Sooper Records.
The follow-up to 2017’s DROOL was written, performed, and engineered by the polymath in between long stretches out on the road. According to a statement, the record captures NNAMDÏ’s “journey to restore balance between his wants and needs in relationships, self-growth, and life as an artist.”
For the latest look at BRAT, the musician formerly known as Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is sharing “Wasted”. The track stays true to his genre-fusing ways — think hybrids of indie rock, gospel, and rap — and also comes with a video directed by Sen Morimoto, fellow Chi-Town native and former Artist of the Month. Watch that below.
(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs of the 2010s)
BRAT Tracklist:
01. Flowers To My Demons
02. Gimme Gimme
03. Bullseye
04. Everyone I Loved
05. Wasted
06. Glass Casket
07. Perfect In My Mind
08. Semantics
09. Price Went Up
10. Really Don’t
11. It’s OK
12. Salut