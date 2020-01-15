NNAMDÏ announces new album BRAT, shares “Wasted”: Stream

NNAMDÏ's BRAT artwork, photo by Jess Myers

Chicago multi-instrumentalist NNAMDÏ is prepping a new album for the spring. Titled BRAT, it’s due out April 3rd through his own label Sooper Records.

The follow-up to 2017’s DROOL was written, performed, and engineered by the polymath in between long stretches out on the road. According to a statement, the record captures NNAMDÏ’s “journey to restore balance between his wants and needs in relationships, self-growth, and life as an artist.”



For the latest look at BRAT, the musician formerly known as Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is sharing “Wasted”. The track stays true to his genre-fusing ways — think hybrids of indie rock, gospel, and rap — and also comes with a video directed by Sen Morimoto, fellow Chi-Town native and former Artist of the Month. Watch that below.

BRAT Tracklist:

01. Flowers To My Demons

02. Gimme Gimme

03. Bullseye

04. Everyone I Loved

05. Wasted

06. Glass Casket

07. Perfect In My Mind

08. Semantics

09. Price Went Up

10. Really Don’t

11. It’s OK

12. Salut